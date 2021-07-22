Jason Dufner hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Dufner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Dufner at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Dufner had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Dufner's 174 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dufner had a 219 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

Dufner hit his tee shot 305 yards to the native area on the 411-yard par-4 16th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Dufner hit an approach shot from 153 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.