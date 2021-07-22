James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hahn finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Cameron Tringale, Chris Baker, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Ryan Armour, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On his third stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, James Hahn went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right side of the fairway leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved James Hahn to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Hahn hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hahn had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Hahn hit his 150 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hahn's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hahn's tee shot went 178 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.