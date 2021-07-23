-
J.T. Poston putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, J.T. Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Poston got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to even-par for the round.
