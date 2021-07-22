-
J.J. Spaun putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the 3M Open
By PGATOUR.COM
July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his round tied for 71st at 2 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 7 under; and Luke List, Troy Merritt, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, J.J. Spaun's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
Spaun got a double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Spaun's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Spaun had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
