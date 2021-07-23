-
Hunter Mahan shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hunter Mahan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 83rd at even par; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Mahan had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Mahan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Mahan to even for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Mahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Mahan chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Mahan to even-par for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Mahan's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Mahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to even for the round.
