-
-
Harry Higgs shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
-
Highlights
Harry Higgs' 17-foot birdie putt from fringe at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Harry Higgs makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 108th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, Chris Baker, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Higgs's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Higgs's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Higgs hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
-
-