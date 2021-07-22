  • Hank Lebioda putts well in round one of the 3M Open

  • PGA TOUR player Hank Lebioda gives some insight into his life on and off the course during a driving range session. He talks about his how he got into golf, what his favorite story is from playing on the PGA TOUR and what he enjoys to do off the golf course.
    PGA TOUR – The CUT

    Q&A with Hank Lebioda on the range

    PGA TOUR player Hank Lebioda gives some insight into his life on and off the course during a driving range session. He talks about his how he got into golf, what his favorite story is from playing on the PGA TOUR and what he enjoys to do off the golf course.