Hank Lebioda putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Q&A with Hank Lebioda on the range
PGA TOUR player Hank Lebioda gives some insight into his life on and off the course during a driving range session. He talks about his how he got into golf, what his favorite story is from playing on the PGA TOUR and what he enjoys to do off the golf course.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hank Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Lebioda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
Lebioda hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 70-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 17th, Lebioda suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
