-
-
Greg Chalmers shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
Greg Chalmers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 55th at even par; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Schenk and Chris Baker are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Chalmers had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.
After a 237 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 3 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Chalmers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chalmers to even for the round.
-
-