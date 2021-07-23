-
-
Grayson Murray shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, Grayson Murray hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 125th at 2 over; Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Murray got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Murray at 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Murray's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.
Murray got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.
-
-