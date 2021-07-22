-
Gary Woodland putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 285 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gary Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Woodland's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Woodland chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Woodland had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Woodland's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
