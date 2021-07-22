-
Fabián Gómez putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Fabián Gómez hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gómez finished his round tied for 11th at 3 under Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under, Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 6 under, and Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 5 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Fabián Gómez chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fabián Gómez to 1 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Gómez hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Gómez had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.
