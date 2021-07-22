-
Erik van Rooyen putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Erik van Rooyen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Ryan Armour, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Erik van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-foot putt for eagle. This put Erik van Rooyen at 2 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, van Rooyen hit his 132 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
