In his first round at the 3M Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 85th at 3 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Grillo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grillo at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grillo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Grillo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 1 over for the round.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Grillo his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 4 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Grillo hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.