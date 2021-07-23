-
Dylan Frittelli putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli's tight wedge and birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Dylan Frittelli hits a 79-yard wedge to 5 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Dylan Frittelli hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Dylan Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Frittelli had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Frittelli hit his 79 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
Frittelli tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
