-
-
Dustin Johnson shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 5 under.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Johnson hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
-
-