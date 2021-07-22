  • Dustin Johnson shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.