-
-
Doug Ghim shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
Doug Ghim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Ghim sank his approach from 140 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
At the 593-yard par-5 12th, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ghim to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Ghim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Ghim had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Ghim's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Ghim hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
-
-