-
-
Dominic Bozzelli shoots 8-over 79 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
Dominic Bozzelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Bozzelli finished his round in 149th at 8 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Charl Schwartzel, Chris Baker, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first, Bozzelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Bozzelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Bozzelli's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
Bozzelli got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bozzelli to 6 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 5 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bozzelli hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th. This moved Bozzelli to 6 over for the round.
-
-