Denny McCarthy shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, Chris Baker, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 416-yard par-4 first, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 1 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to even-par for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
McCarthy his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
