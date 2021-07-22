-
David Lingmerth putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
David Lingmerth holes out for birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
David Lingmerth hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, David Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved David Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lingmerth to even for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Lingmerth had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Lingmerth's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.
Lingmerth missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 4 under for the round.
