In his first round at the 3M Open, David Hearn hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 62nd at even par; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Ryan Armour, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hearn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hearn's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hearn's 162 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Hearn had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hearn got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hearn to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hearn's 198 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hearn had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Hearn hit his 115 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to even for the round.