D.J. Trahan putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 22, 2021
D.J. Trahan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trahan finished his round tied for 103rd at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, D.J. Trahan had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved D.J. Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to even for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Trahan's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Trahan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
