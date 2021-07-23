-
-
D.A. Points shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
In his first round at the 3M Open, D.A. Points hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Points finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Points got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Points had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Points to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Points reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Points hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Points to 1 under for the round.
-
-