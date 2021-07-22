-
Chris Kirk shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Kirk sinks a 17-foot birdie putt at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Chris Kirk makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kirk hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Kirk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, Kirk missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Kirk to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
