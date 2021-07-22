-
Chris Baker shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Chris Baker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round in 5th at 5 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Baker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Baker at 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Baker hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Baker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Baker to 4 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Baker chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 5 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Baker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baker to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Baker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 5 under for the round.
