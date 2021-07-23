-
-
Chez Reavie putts well in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
-
Highlights
Chez Reavie's nice fairway wood sets up eagle at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Chez Reavie hits a 263-yard fairway wood to 13 feet, then drains the eagle put at the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Chez Reavie hit 14 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under with Michael Gellerman and Chris Baker; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Chez Reavie chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
Reavie hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Reavie chipped in his third shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Reavie's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.
-
-