Chesson Hadley shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chesson Hadley's third-straight birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Chesson Hadley rolls in a 14-foot birdie putt at the par-4 10th hole.
Chesson Hadley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Hadley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadley at 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadley had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hadley's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Hadley's 174 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
