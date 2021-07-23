In his first round at the 3M Open, Chase Seiffert hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 125th at 2 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Seiffert's tee shot went 198 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Seiffert's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Seiffert's 128 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Seiffert's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 over for the round.