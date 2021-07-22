-
Charles Howell III shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Charles Howell III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 85th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Schenk and Chris Baker are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 16th, Howell III's 113 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Howell III's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
Howell III got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Howell III's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.
