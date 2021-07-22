-
-
Charl Schwartzel putts well in round one of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2021
Charl Schwartzel hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Schenk is in 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Charl Schwartzel had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Schwartzel's 83 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Schwartzel had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
Schwartzel had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 17th. His his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
-
-