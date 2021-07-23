-
Camilo Villegas putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Camilo Villegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Villegas finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Camilo Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Camilo Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Villegas's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
Villegas got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Villegas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Villegas had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
