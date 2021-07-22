-
Cameron Tringale putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 7 under; and Luke List, Troy Merritt, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Cameron Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 6 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Tringale got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tringale to 5 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Tringale's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
