Cameron Percy putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cameron Percy had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Percy hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Percy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
