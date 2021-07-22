-
Cameron Champ shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Cameron Champ hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Champ got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Champ's 189 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Champ hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Champ had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
After a 357 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Champ chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
