Cam Davis finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cam Davis' nice wedge and birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Cameron Davis makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Cam Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 87th at even par; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Davis's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Davis chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Davis's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Davis had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Davis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to even-par for the round.
