Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 152nd at 7 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, An had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, An hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved An to 5 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 4 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, An's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving An to 6 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, An hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 8 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, An hit his 133 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved An to 7 over for the round.