  • Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson gets up-and-down for birdie at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.