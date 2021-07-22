-
Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bubba Watson gets up-and-down for birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Bubba Watson makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 67th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 5 under.
After a 344 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Watson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Watson's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Watson reached the green in 4 and rolled a 56-foot putt saving par. This put Watson at even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Watson missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Watson to 2 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
