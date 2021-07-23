Bronson Burgoon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Roger Sloan, Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Burgoon's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Burgoon hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Burgoon's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Burgoon hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.