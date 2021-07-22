-
Brice Garnett shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Brice Garnett hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Garnett got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
At the 593-yard par-5 12th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
