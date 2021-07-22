-
Brian Stuard shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard spins wedge to 3 feet and birdies at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Brian Stuard hits a 108-yard wedge to 3 feet, setting up his birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Brian Stuard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 61st at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, Chris Baker, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Stuard hit his 108 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stuard hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
At the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stuard to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Stuard had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
