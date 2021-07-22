In his first round at the 3M Open, Brian Gay hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under; Troy Merritt and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Gay's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gay had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gay chipped his fifth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gay's 222 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Gay's his second shot went 139 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Gay had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gay got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to 2 under for the round.