Brent Snyder shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Brent Snyder hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Snyder finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Bo Hoag, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 6th at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Brian Stuard are tied for 9th at 5 under.
Snyder got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snyder to 1 over for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Snyder chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snyder to 2 over for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Snyder chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snyder to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Snyder's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snyder to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Snyder hit his 143 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snyder to 1 over for the round.
