Brendon Todd shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 104th at 1 over; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, Chris Baker, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Todd's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Todd's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
