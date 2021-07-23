Brandt Snedeker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Snedeker finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Scott Stallings, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, and Chris Baker are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Brandt Snedeker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Snedeker's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Snedeker had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Snedeker hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Snedeker's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Snedeker had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Snedeker hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.