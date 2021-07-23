-
Brandon Stone shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open
July 23, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Brandon Stone hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stone finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler, and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Bo Hoag, Adam Schenk, and Scott Stallings are tied for 6th at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Chesson Hadley are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Stone's 105 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Stone to 1 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Stone hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stone to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stone had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stone to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stone hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Stone to 2 over for the round.
Stone got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stone to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Stone's 105 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stone to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Stone reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stone to 1 over for the round.
