In his first round at the 3M Open, Brandon Hagy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Ryan Armour, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.

At the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hagy's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hagy's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hagy hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hagy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.