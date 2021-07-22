In his first round at the 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scott Stallings is in 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Schenk is in 4th at 5 under.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Van Pelt's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Van Pelt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Van Pelt had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Van Pelt's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.