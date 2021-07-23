-
Bo Hoag posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Hoag hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Hoag finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chez Reavie, Michael Gellerman, Chris Baker, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Bo Hoag hit his 95 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Hoag had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
