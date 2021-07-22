-
Bill Haas shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bill Haas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 48th at even par; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler is in 2nd at 7 under; and Luke List, Troy Merritt, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Haas's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Haas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Haas hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.
