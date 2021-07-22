Ben Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Rickie Fowler and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Schenk and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Brehm, David Lingmerth, Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Ben Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Taylor suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Taylor's 215 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.