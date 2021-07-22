-
Ben Martin shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the 3M Open
July 22, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the 3M Open, Ben Martin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 7 under, Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 6 under, and Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 5 under.
Martin got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Martin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Martin at 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Martin's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Martin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Martin at even for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Martin's 82 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Martin to 2 under for the round.
